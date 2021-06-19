Winnebago County Roads to be Sealed Monday

The Winnebago County Roads Department has announced that beginning Monday, Pearson Bros. will begin chip sealing roads near Buffalo Center and Lake Mills.

The two day project will span R72 just to the southwest of Lake Mills and R16 just south of Buffalo Center. These roads will still be open according to the department, but escort cars and one lane traffic will be the case until Wednesday.

The contractor will conduct asphalt emulsion by spraying the roads then using limestone chips. On Tuesday, Pearson Bros. is expected to spray again for dust limitation purposes before completing the project. THe schedule is contingent on the weather.

The road department stated that striping of the streets will take place at some point after the project is completed.