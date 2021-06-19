North Iowa Outdoors: Climate Change Program Scheduled

Are you a little confused by all the talk about climate change? If you would like to get the facts about our changing climate, you are invited to join Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls as she discusses this important issue on a live Zoom program entitled Climate Change 101. The hour-long program will be held on Saturday morning, July 10th, from 10:00-11:00 AM.

During the program, Ralls will use various illustrations to discuss what climate change is, what’s causing it, and how scientists say it’s affecting our planet. The program will provide scientifically-based information to demonstrate what is currently happening, as well as what scientists are predicting for the future. Ralls will also discuss numerous ways that people can help to alleviate the problem of our rapidly changing climate. As part of the program, all participants will also be emailed informational handouts that will help them to do their part to combat climate change in their everyday lives.

To participate in this free, educational program, people should contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com for the Zoom link. They can also contact Ralls at 641-565-3390 if they have any questions about the program.