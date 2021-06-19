Belmond 4th of July Celebrations to Return

Area 4th of July celebrations were put on hold last year because of the pandemic. Now the sound of fireworks can be heard in the area signally a return to normalcy. One of the communities where activities will return back to pre-pandemic levels is Belmond. They are planning a two day event to be spread out throughout the community July 3rd and 4th.

The Fourth of July celebrations had a number of fun activities which organizers plan to bring back this year. There will some adjustments to some of these and they also are planning some new activities including The Third on Main which happens appropriately on the evening of July 3rd and will be a street dance with the Tank Anthony Band.

Organizers are asking for donations to help offset the cost of the fireworks display that will be bigger this year than last. The current budget is $20,000, but displays are more expensive due to shortages, shipping, and manufacturing costs of the fireworks. They are also collecting aluminum cans in the Belmond True Value parking lot and accepting check donations mailed or brought to the Belmond City Hall.

The parade this year has to be adjusted because of the bridge replacements on Highway 69. Traffic from the construction work has been rerouted to the east side of the city, passing the high school, and then returning back to the highway. As a result, the parade route will start in the True Value parking lot and head south on 1st Avenue to 1st Street SE. From there, it will go pas the hospital, then north on Main Street for about one block. It turns west on Second Avenue NE traveling past the Belmond City Hall and into the City Park where is ends.