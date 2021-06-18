Reynolds Meets With Forest City Business Leaders

Governor Kim Reynolds is touring all 99 counties in Iowa to learn exactly what the people have on their minds and what are their needs. What Reynolds learned in her tour through the Boman Fine Arts Center is that there is a need for affordable housing in Winnebago County.

Reynolds toured the multi million dollar facility and met with business leaders in the upper level of the building with area officials and business leaders. She learned that business and industry had a better chance of expanding in the area if more housing were available. This would entice more people to live and work in northern Iowa. already, Winnebago Industries has seen significant growth in sales and manufacturing is working hard to meet the demand. Winnebago is not the only manufacturing industry in the area with this problem.

Several solutions were offered that the state legislature and Governor Reynolds could pursue to help in alleviating the problem. Reynolds also heard about child care issues and how, just as in housing, there is a waiting list for child care assistance. Reynolds was committed to trying and help in these areas.

Afterwards Forest City Economic Development Director Beth Bilyeu felt that the meeting was productive.

Bilyeu helped to organize the event which featured area officials, business leaders, bankers, and educators. She along with many in attendance felt it important to let the Governor and their state legislators also in attendance what the important issues are in the community.