High School Baseball – Postseason District Pairings
The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released district pairings. Matchups will follow at a later date when the teams are seeded.
Class 2A District #6 – The winner will play District #5 for a state tournament birth.
*Seed projections are based on if the season ended today.
GHV 12-2 – KIOW seed projection #1.
Forest City 9-7 – KIOW seed projection #2.
New Hampton – KIOW seed projection #3
Osage 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #4
Crestwood 4-9 – KIOW seed projection #5
Central Springs 4-10 – KIOW seed projection #6
KIOW bracket projection
Central Springs @ New Hampton – Winner @ GHV
Osage @ Crestwood – Winner @ Forest City
Class 1A District #2 – The winner will play the winner of District #1 for a state birth.
Newell-Fonda 10-4 – KIOW seed projection #1
Bishop-Garrigan 9-6 – KIOW seed projection #2
Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 6-9 – KIOW seed projection #3
West Bend 4-8 – KIOW seed projection #4
West Hancock 3-9 – KIOW seed projection #5
* West Bend and West Hancock Play next week.
Harris-Lake Park 2-10 – KIOW seed projection #6
GTRA 3-7 – KIOW seed projection #7
North Union 0-10 – KIOW seed projection #8
Class 1A District #3 – The winner will play the winner of District #4 for a state birth.
Newman Catholic 17-1 – KIOW seed projection #1
North Iowa 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #2
Nashua-Plainfield 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #3
Northwood-Kensett 7-9 – KIOW seed projection #4
West Fork 8-6 – KIOW seed projection #5
Lake Mills 6-6 – KIOW seed projection #6
North Butler 1-10 – KIOW seed projection #7
Rockford 1-12 – KIOW seed projection #8