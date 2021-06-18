High School Baseball – Postseason District Pairings

The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released district pairings. Matchups will follow at a later date when the teams are seeded.

Class 2A District #6 – The winner will play District #5 for a state tournament birth.

*Seed projections are based on if the season ended today.

GHV 12-2 – KIOW seed projection #1.

Forest City 9-7 – KIOW seed projection #2.

New Hampton – KIOW seed projection #3

Osage 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #4

Crestwood 4-9 – KIOW seed projection #5

Central Springs 4-10 – KIOW seed projection #6

KIOW bracket projection

Central Springs @ New Hampton – Winner @ GHV

Osage @ Crestwood – Winner @ Forest City

Class 1A District #2 – The winner will play the winner of District #1 for a state birth.

Newell-Fonda 10-4 – KIOW seed projection #1

Bishop-Garrigan 9-6 – KIOW seed projection #2

Fort Dodge, St. Edmonds 6-9 – KIOW seed projection #3

West Bend 4-8 – KIOW seed projection #4

West Hancock 3-9 – KIOW seed projection #5

* West Bend and West Hancock Play next week.

Harris-Lake Park 2-10 – KIOW seed projection #6

GTRA 3-7 – KIOW seed projection #7

North Union 0-10 – KIOW seed projection #8

Class 1A District #3 – The winner will play the winner of District #4 for a state birth.

Newman Catholic 17-1 – KIOW seed projection #1

North Iowa 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #2

Nashua-Plainfield 7-6 – KIOW seed projection #3

Northwood-Kensett 7-9 – KIOW seed projection #4

West Fork 8-6 – KIOW seed projection #5

Lake Mills 6-6 – KIOW seed projection #6

North Butler 1-10 – KIOW seed projection #7

Rockford 1-12 – KIOW seed projection #8