Forest City holds off Humboldt to win their first non-conference game.

Rachel Neri (price) pitched all seven innings, and Amanda Rosacker (Busta) and Bailey Gilbertson each collected two hits on June 14th, 2011, the last time Forest City beat Humboldt softball.

The Wildcats have won the last six in dominating fashion, outscoring Forest City 77-9, Including blanking Forest City the past three seasons behind now graduated pitcher Ellie Jacobson.

Last night, Forest City (5-10) not only ended their three-year scoreless drought against Humboldt (8-8), but the offense also erupted for 13 runs giving the Indians a commanding lead after one inning complete. Though, a Humboldt squad that is currently 8-1 behind the usual starter Reagan Lee – who hasn’t pitch in the past seven games due to injury – has plenty of offense to make a comeback, and that’s what they did.

The Wildcats, behind returning all-stater Kendal Clark and classmate Jori Hajek scored 12 unanswered runs to pull within one. Forest City held off the rally by scoring two in the fifth and an insurance run in the sixth that proved to be the winner.

Clark and Hajek reached base 9 of their 10 plate appearances, with Clark going 3-3 with two walks and Jori going 2-2 with a walk and Sac-Fly. They also got a home run out of Freshman Rylee Coyle, who has now homered in two of the five games she started.

Forest City saw offensive production all over the lineup, including a bases-clearing three-RBI triple by senior pitcher Alyson Walker. Walker fired 173 pitches facing 44 Humboldt batters in seven innings of work. She allowed 15 earned runs on 11 hits, walked eight, and canned three. Forest City also got a five-RBI night out of senior Hannah Anderson and two hits from Ellie Caylor, Keevan Jones, Karly Lambert, and Lanna Johnson. Olivia Gayther brought home a run and scored, while Allison Klein brought home two runs and scored herself. Forest City freshman Emma Anderson made a couple of run-saving catches in centerfield.

Forest City is undefeated so far on the second time through the conference scheduled. They will have a tough test tonight when they meet conference leader North Union in Swea City. The Forest City baseball game in Armstrong will be on KIOW tonight with a pregame show around 7:15 PM and the first pitch at 7:30 PM.