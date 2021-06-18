Dry Weather Leading to Dust Issues on Secondary Roads

Temperatures and dry weather are having secondary road crews in all area counties to have to try and bring dust issues under control. Some heavily traveled roads are seeing more dust than others.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders recently told the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors that his department is both monitoring the situation and acting on it.

Area counties are trying to get a handle on bringing the amount of dust stirred up by road use down to a minimum. Road crews have far more miles to have to work on when it comes to gravel as opposed to the number of miles that are paved.