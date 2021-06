The Worth County Fair will start today with the 4H / FFA Rabbit Show and Livestock weigh-in. ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains how the day begins.

Seasoned competitors in the rabbit show may notice someone different this year according to Johnson.

At 1pm the 4H / FFA will present their horse show in the North Arena.

The final event of the day will be the Rice Bull Riding competition in the Grand Stand arena.