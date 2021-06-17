Weather May Become Unstable During the Day Today

The National Weather Service is advising caution today for those who may be outside working. The weather will go from very hot to possibly very stormy. National Weather Service Meteorologist Jeff Zogg explained that the atmosphere is very unstable.

Last night, storms rolled across the area producing much needed rains, a lot of lightning, and some strong winds, particularly to the west. Today, the storms may become more numerous and hold greater dangers.

The area has not seen the typical number of severe weather watches and warnings that are usually posted by this time. Since the severe weather season started in March, there have been less than ten total severe weather postings. That may change between now and Sunday.

