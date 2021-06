The 2nd Annual Hinker Lake Lap wioll be held on Saturday and is in memory of long time Garner resident Jim Hinker, who, according to his wife Conray, succumbed to ALS last fall.

Conray explained the idea for the Lake Lap came about due to Jim’s love for bike riding.

Conray says the ride will begin in Ventura on Saturday morning.

For more information, search for “2nd Annual Hinker Lake Lap” on Facebook.