Steam Threshing Festival Is Ready to Go

The 38th Annual Steam Threshing Festival is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Heritage Park of North Iowa in Forest City.Jim Oulman is one of the festival organizers and says people wsill see a special showcase of Minneapolis Moline and garden tractors.

Oulman says a number of activities will be held throughout the weekend for the entire family.

Admission is $10 for all three days. For more information, go to heritageparkofnorthiowa.com

