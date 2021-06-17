Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal3 hours agoLast Updated: June 17, 2021

KIOW – GHV 3 Forest City 2 

KHAM – Eagle Grove 4 West Hancock 1

North Iowa 7 North Union 5

Nashua-Plainfield 5 Northwood-Kensett 3

Newman Catholic 15 North Butler 2

Osage 11 Central Springs 2

West Fork 18 Rockford 8

Clear Lake 6 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2

Algona 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3

SOFTBALL

Forest City 7 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4

Eagle Grove 12 West Hancock 2

Lake Mills 10 Belmond-Klemme 5

North Union 12 North Iowa 0

Nashua-Plainfield 13 Northwood-Kensett 1

North Butler 7 Newman Catholic 6

Central Springs 15 Osage 4

Saint Ansgar 4 Bishop Garrigan 0

West Fork 9 Rockford 1

 

 

