Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores
KIOW – GHV 3 Forest City 2
KHAM – Eagle Grove 4 West Hancock 1
North Iowa 7 North Union 5
Nashua-Plainfield 5 Northwood-Kensett 3
Newman Catholic 15 North Butler 2
Osage 11 Central Springs 2
West Fork 18 Rockford 8
Clear Lake 6 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
Algona 13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3
SOFTBALL
Forest City 7 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4
Eagle Grove 12 West Hancock 2
Lake Mills 10 Belmond-Klemme 5
North Union 12 North Iowa 0
Nashua-Plainfield 13 Northwood-Kensett 1
North Butler 7 Newman Catholic 6
Central Springs 15 Osage 4
Saint Ansgar 4 Bishop Garrigan 0
West Fork 9 Rockford 1