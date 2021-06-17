Cruisin’ for a Cure is Friday in Garner

The 2021 Hancock County Relay for Life “Crusin’ for a Cure” Relay Ride is Friday and starts in Garner. Event Lead Linda Webner says this special event is designed to be all inclusive for the entire family, while providing fundraising and educational opportunities in the fight against cancer.

KIOW is proud to participate in the ride again this year. The station will be providing music, information, and interviews with cancer survivors.

Webner says there will be a silent auction and several events will be held at the conclusion of the ride itself.