Worth County Fair Opens Today in Northwood

Area fair season has begun with the opening of the Worth County Fair in Northwood. Floral entries will begin at 8am today along with open entries. At 10am, the 4-H Pet Show will take place in the Poultry and Pet Barn. Worth County ISU Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson said the show has a range of pets exhibited by 4-H members.

This show is both unique and fun for the children that register and participate in it. Johnson stated that the judging is a precursor to learning about actual livestock and poultry exhibitions.

At noon, the 4-H Exhibit Building will open until 10 pm. Floral judging will take place at 12:30pm followed by the 4-H/FFA Horse Show in the North Arena. It will feature the Halter and Pleasure classes at 1pm. Johnson spoke with the judge of the shows on Monday morning to see how the entry numbers were looking.

Those wishing to register for the pedal pull can do so beginning at 4:30pm. The pull will begin at 5pm just outside the shelter house.

Registration of poultry and rabbits for show begins at 5:30pm until 7pm. The registration will take place in the Poultry and Pet Barn.

At 6:30pm will be the coronation of the Worth County Fair Queen followed by mutton busting at 7pm.