Puckerbrush Festival Planning Continues for the July Event

Area outdoor activities and festivities are ramping up or are in the planning stages. One of those events is the annual Puckerbrush Festival which takes place in July in Forest City. According to Forest City Chamber of Commerce Director Norma Hertzer says that initial plans are in place.

The event took a one year hiatus due to the pandemic fears, however those are all but gone and now people have been asking the chamber when the event will take place and what will be featured this year.

There will be one new addition to the festival that may perk the interest of local residents and attendees.

More details on the event are going to be released soon and will be found on kiow.com.