Forest City graduate Severson to take over Belmond-Klemme activities.

A Forest City graduate is getting closer to home and will become the new activities director at Belmond-Klemme. James Severson graduated from Forest City in 2007 and recently took over for Scott Meyer, who retired this month.

It’s been less than two weeks since Severson and his wife Andrea – also a Forest City graduated – moved from Earlham, where Severson has spent nearly a decade as a social studies teacher. Earlham is a small school in Madison County, just outside the West Des Moines metro. The school has sharing agreements for certain sports with Winterset and completes in the West Central Activities Conference.

Severson has dreamed of becoming an activities director since attending and graduating from the University of Northern Iowa following his time in Forest City. Severson says keeping kids engaged not only in sports but other extra circular activities is essential.

Severson was involved in many activities while at Forest City and later at UNI. At Forest City, he participated in football, basketball, golf, FFA, and link crew – a program intended to help freshmen get acclimated to the high school before the sophomore – seniors arrive in the building. While at UNI, he participated in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, and others while also attending many sporting events.

At Belmond-Klemme, along with keeping kids engaged in activities, Severson has big goals to keep alumni, fans, parents, and family members updated and make access to those events easy for those currently living outside the community.

James and Andrea – along with their cats – have been welcomed already into the communities of Belmond and Klemme. James says it’s an exciting time to be returning close to family and working for the Belmond-Klemme community school district. Though no students in the halls, Severson has jumped right into his new duties with the softball season in full swing. Planning for the fall seasons also is a must, with Belmond-Klemme football coach Darwin Christenson stepping down and general planning for the school year ahead, his first in administration.

Severson also mentioned that coaches in the BK district can expect an AD to help them with anything they need but not to overstep boundaries within each team and coach.

