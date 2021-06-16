20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 35

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is one of the hottest hitters in the entire state. A senior from Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, Brody Boehnke, was on a tear last week. He helped GHV to a 4-0 record while going 12-14 with 10 RBI. He hit eight singles, three doubles, and one triple. His 12-14 was good for an over .800 batting average which helped GHV outscore their opponents last week 58-5. Over the entire season, Boehnke currently leads the entire state in all classes in both batting average and on-base percentage.