Wright County Board to Review Drainage

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to first review the current status of vaccinations and rate of infections of COVID-19. The Emergency Operations Center in Wright County will provide the necessary information to the board in a briefing to begin the meeting.

After receiving monthly revenue reports from the Wright County sheriff, the board will turn its attention to Secondary Roads Engineer Adam Clemons who will provide an update on repairs, projects, and future work orders on the county secondary roads.

The board will meet in the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion beginning at 9am