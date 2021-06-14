Worth County Board to Meet Today

The Worth County Board will have their meeting today at 8:30am. The board will hear from Worth County Engineer Richard Brumm on the current state of secondary roads and any ongoing or planned projects involved with them.

The board will also hear about any drainage matters in the county. A discussion on future projects and ones that are currently in progress may take place during this update to the board.

The board will also take up a budget amendment around 9am and will get their annual update on the Manure Management Plan. They will also get an update from the Winnebago Worth Betterment Corporation on current marketing strategies and the new photo booths for small businesses.

Concerns are becoming apparent about water damage to the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood. A discussion on the situation and possible solutions will take place during the meeting. Several area courthouses such as Winnebago and Hancock Counties have been or are undergoing renovations to re[pair their historic structures. Worth County may be leaning in that direction.