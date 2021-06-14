Hancock County Board to Review Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning with a discussion on secondary roads with County Engineer Jeremy Purvis. He will also present for discussion the Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement for Traffic Safety Improvement Program.

Drainage matters will be reviewed as the board looks at work being done on Joint Drainage District 32-98. The shared district along with its drainage into Wright County’s DD914 will be explored.

The board will also hear a presentation from Fort and Schegel CPA regarding the possible independent audit of financials for Fiscal Year 2020-21. The audit is a formality done every year as a check and balance of the county

The board will also hold a formal hearing with landowners of Drainage District 57 at 11 am.