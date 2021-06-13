Country Thunder Concludes with High Profile Acts

The return of Country Thunder concerts to Forest City concludes tonight with some great acts including Lonestar at 6pm, Hardy at 8pm, and Lynyrd Skynyrd headlining at 10 pm.

The event has been very successful and well organized with few glitches. The evening will begin with Lonestar and expecgted songs such as Amazed, I’m Already There, No News,My Front Porch Looking In, Tequila Talkin, and Mr. Mom.

Hardy will hit the stage with his unique style of entertainment. He may play songs such Rednecker, Give Haven Some Hell, Unapologetical, Truck, and his top ten hit One Beer.

The concert series concludes with Lynyrd Skynyrd and their hits such as Red, White, and Blue. Other hits undoubtedly will be Free Bird and Sweet Home Alabama.