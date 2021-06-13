Colors of Cancer Event Scheduled for June 26th

Winnebago County Relay For Life will host its “Colors of Cancer” event on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on the Winnebago County Court House square. Major sponsor, HyVee will have their food truck on site, serving delicious tenderized pork chops, hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chips and beverages. HyVee is donating all proceeds and bottled water for participants during the event to Winnebago County Relay For Life!

Serving as honorary survivors for 2020 is Steve Lovik, a three-time cancer survivor from Forest City.

Jodi Smith of the Styling Lodge in Forest City is also offering “Cuts for a Cure” on June 26th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in her salon. She will cut hair for a free will donation with all the proceeds going to Winnebago County Relay For Life.

Luminaries will be on display during the event. They may be personalized with photos and other creative decorations and are available for a minimum donation of $10 each at HyVee in Forest City. Forms to order the luminaries are available at the HyVee Courtesy Counter prior to June 26.

The event finale is a fireworks display, provided by Pyro Pete’s Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the Immanuel Lutheran Church parking lot.

You are encouraged to tune in to KIOW-FM 107.3, for this important fund-raising event. KIOW will be sharing select interviews from cancer survivors, providing corporate sponsor information, as well as important information from the American Cancer Society, its programs that serve cancer patients, and ways that donations can be made to support these programs.

Winnebago County Relay For Life thanks its corporate sponsors for their generous donations toward this event. Corporate sponsors for 2021 to date include: Ag Performance of Buffalo Center, Farmers Trust & Savings of Lake Mills and Buffalo Center, FCIS Insurance of Forest City, HyVee of Forest City, Lake Mills Lumber Co., MBT Bank of Forest City, Midwest Metal of Lake Mills, Precision Liquid of Thompson, Pyro Pete’s Fireworks of Forest City, Shooterz Sports Bar & Grill of Forest City, Shropshire Lumber of Thompson, Styling Lodge of Forest City, Wilkinson Tool & Die of Lake Mills and Winnebago Mutual Insurance of Lake Mills.

To sign up for a Relay For Life team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Heidi Fedders at fedders.heidi@gmail.com

or 641-590-7080. Please join us in the fight against cancer!