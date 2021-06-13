Obits
Carolyn T. Summers
Carolyn T. Summers, 84, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Memorial services for Carolyn Summers will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond with Pastor Dave DeKuiper officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.
