Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Fishing Now Rated Good

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a small jig fished in deeper water near structure. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills nesting along shore in areas 2-6 feet deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a variety of bass baits along weed edges.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 80 degrees. Lake level is about 7 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair. Some black crappie are still being picked up along the shore of Ice House Point near woody structure and from the fish house. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has slowed with the heat. Use a twister thrown from shore or a leech or live minnow fished under a bobber along Ice House Point, the north shore and along shore near the outlet. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try traditional bass baits fished along shore in areas with rocks or vegetation or along docks.

Browns Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching some walleye from the new fishing pier with a live minnow under a bobber. Try slow trolling a spinner baited with a minnow.

Brushy Creek Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig and crawler or minnow under a bobber along shore or drifted near structure in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills nesting up in near shore areas. Walleye – Fair: Use a live minnow or leech near rock and woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try weedless lures along vegetation edges and traditional bass lures anywhere with woody structure.

Crawford Creek Impoundment

Water temperature is in the upper 70’s. Water clarity is around 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills up to 9 inches are on nests along shore in 1-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try weedless lures along vegetation edges.

Moorehead Park Pond

Water clarity is around 9 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are nesting in near shore areas. Fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Water clarity is about 8 feet. If fishing from shore, after dusk or low light conditions may be most productive with the water clarity. Offshore bite for walleye and white bass has picked up. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or troll crankbaits along shore; catfish are spawning. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing has been productive in the main lake all times of the day and along shore after dusk. Try trolling crankbaits and spinners with crawlers along the dredge cuts. If fishing from shore, try a leech fished under a bobber in areas with a rocky substrate in the evening or after dusk. White Bass – Fair: Troll along the dredge cuts with crankbaits and spinners with crawlers. Anglers are also picking up fish from shore with crawlers fished under a bobber.

Swan Lake (Carroll County)

Water temperatures is around 80 degrees. Water clarity is around 2 feet. Bluegill: Fair: Fish are 7- to 8-inches. Use a small jig fished under a bobber near shore. Black Crappie: Fair: Fish are 6- to 10-inches. Most have moved off shore. Largemouth Bass: Fair.

Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Try a small minnow or tube jig fished from the causeway. Best bite is early morning. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a tube jig. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber near shore.

Briggs Woods Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the beds near shore. Try a small piece of crawler or jig in 2-3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the lower 80’s. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler below a bobber in open areas of vegetation near shore. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crawler fished near vegetation on the north shore. Also try slip bobber fishing a leech on the rock reefs. Shore anglers are having success fishing minnows from docks. Best bite is early morning. Yellow Bass – Slow: Anglers are still catching fish around the Island; use small hair jigs. Best bite is at first light.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow or tube jig fished on the outside edge of the vegetation or along the old road bed. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber fished near the vegetation edge. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching crappies and bluegills along the shoreline rocks. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Try fishing near the woody habitat. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore.

Upper Pine Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs or a minnow fished near the downed trees. Morning bite is best. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. If you don’t get a bite right away, try slowly reeling in your bobber.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 79 degrees. The curlyleaf pondweed has started to die back allowing for easier fishing and promoting native aquatic vegetation to grow. Leeches or worms with a slip bobber are a simple way to get some success out fishing with kids. Try this setup in about 8 feet or less of water. The current water temperature is 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing close to docks and hoists. Trolling weed lines has been successful for many anglers. Crappie are hard to target specifically, but can be caught mixed with other panfish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to make beds in the shallows. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Pumpkinseed – Good: Fun and easier to catch from most docks. Use a small hook, bobber and piece of worm.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers have had consistent success with yellow perch and a few other species this spring. Yellow Perch – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Panfishing has been good for anglers trolling weedlines, as well as fishing docks and hoists near shore. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Silver Lake is starting to green up due to an algae bloom. Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The lake has started to green up significantly due to an algae bloom. The walleye bite has been hit-or-miss most nights. The day bite has been poor. Bluegill are starting to sit on beds. The water temperature is 79 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Bite is hit-or-miss at dusk.

West Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 75 degrees. Try fishing for panfish in 8 feet or less and around docks and hoists. Anglers slowly trolling weedlines have been successful catching a variety of species. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to be found in shallower water and around docks and hoists. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Black Crappie – Fair: Hard to target specifically, but crappie can be caught while picking through other panfish.

The day bite trolling for walleye in the area has been very slow. The panfish/perch bite has been very good lately. The extended forecast calls for continued warm temperatures with highs in the 80’s and 90’s. Water temperatures have risen significantly with most being in the 70’s to 80’s. This quick increase has been tough on fish that are already stressed due to spawning. This has caused noticeable mortality of some fish. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Use caution when boating, submersed hazards may be closer to or exposed during low water. Channel Catfish – Fair: A variety of baits are working for catfish, especially in warmer water. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes. Use jigs tipped with minnow or ringworms.

Decorah District Streams

Take time to enjoy one of Iowa’s many trout streams this weekend. Hatchery grounds are open to visitors. Trout stream stocking continue to be unannounced, but streams are being stocked. Wild Parsnip is beginning to bloom; use care around this plant, it can cause skin to blister. Rainbow Trout – Good: All streams continue to receive their weekly trout stocking. Rainbows are easy to catch on a hook tipped with a worm, cheese, or bread fished under a bobber. They will also come to a variety of flies. Brown Trout – Good: Streams are full of brown trout and a wide variety of insects are hatching. Make sure your tackle or fly box is filled with a variety to match. Brook Trout – Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the mid-70’s. Bass and bluegill are spawning. Bluegill – Good: Find fish near shore. Bluegills build nests or shallow depressions in shallow water. Try a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near stumps or deeper water. Worms and chicken livers work well. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are spawning in shallow water; aggressive fish guard nests. Use a topwater lure along vegetated edges.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperatures is in the mid-70’s. Bluegills and bass are on spawning beds. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are near large rocky crevasses. Use a worm or chunk of chicken liver. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a topwater lure or crankbait to catch an aggressive fish.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are quickly falling. Use caution when on the water; currents may pull paddlers into log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find bass in eddies or near rock ledges; use spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs or spinnerbaits.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are falling. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. A few more rock bars are exposed. Be prepared to walk watercraft through riffles. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find fish near rock ledges or back eddies; use small crankbait or spinnerbait. Walleye – Slow: Find fish in deeper holes; use jigs tipped with a minnow or natural-colored plastics.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the upper 70’s. Bass and bluegills are spawning. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near stumps and logs. Use a worm fished near bottom under a bobber. Don’t expect a quick tug, but hang on to your pole in case a big one takes the bait. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegill in shallow water. Use a small hook and worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Aggressive fish are shallow. Try a slow sinking crankbait or jerkbait.

Hot, hazy and humid with a slight chance of afternoon showers forecast for this weekend. Area rivers and streams remain low. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and channel catfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Bluegill – Good: Use a piece of worm on a small hook under a slip bobber over bluegill spawning beds. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits off of the jetties or face of the dam.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the bottom above tree snags. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a nightcrawler fished off the current breaks and near submerged wood structure. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching crappies. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Harold Getty Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Manchester District Streams

Trout streams in NE Iowa are in excellent condition and provide great angling opportunities for rainbow and brown trout.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Walleye – Good: Use a half of nigh crawler tipped on a jig or cast crankbaits Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.

Plainfield Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No fishing reports on the Shell Rock River this past week.

South Prairie Lake

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or jigging colored tube jigs in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Channel Catfish– Good: Try crawlers, leopard frogs, livers or stink baits fished off the river bottom above tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shorelines or woody structure.



Angling conditions are ideal as both interior rivers and trout streams remain in excellent condition. Area Black Hawk County lakes are producing catches of crappie. Call or stop into your local bait shops for local fishing information. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level remains stable near 7.9 feet. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 614.5 feet and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 80 degrees at the Lynxville dam. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 6.1 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall slightly this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 73 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – No Report: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to fall slightly then level off this week. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Water temperature is near 80 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 8.1 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.3 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 72 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: The cool weather set back crappie movement spawning; they should be nearly done with spawning. Bluegill – Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish – Excellent: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi River with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Some cats are being caught by floating a bobber and worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing in the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite picked up this past week for larger slot fish after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few yellow perch are being reported incidentally by anglers catching bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 73 degrees in the main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week’s cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill – Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp – Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it’s an excellent time for bow fishing. Please do not leave your shot carp or buffalo on the bank as that is considered littering. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Anglers are starting to catch flathead on live bait such as green sunfish or bullheads. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Lots of bass in the tailwater as well hitting on crankbaits and spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye – Good: Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. The walleye bite has picked up after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 8.1 feet, 11.4 feet at Camanche and 6.3 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 73 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Fish in shallow sun soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Some are being taken in the tailwater area on spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye – Good: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed rock wing dams. The bite on walleyes in Pool 14 picked up a bit the last week or so, mostly larger slot fish. White Crappie – Slow: Still picking up a few, but expect them to move into the shallows to spawn this week as temperatures warm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 7.8 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 73 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Also try floating a bobber and worms around rock piles for pre-spawning catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Expect smallies to move in along the rock shoreline and the bite to pick up as the water temperature warms.

Water temperature is 73 degrees in the main channel. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 6.30 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Tailwater stage is forecast to fall to 5.8 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Some channel catfish are being caught along the main channel above Sunset Marina. Use nightcrawlers or leeches. Also try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches along rip-rap shorelines. Walleye – Fair: A few walleyes were caught in Sylvan Slough trolling crankbaits. Also look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Good: White bass are being caught along the Davenport River front. Cast crankbaits or jigs and twister tails. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies were caught in Sunset Marina. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 4.95 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady through the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 5.97 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to fall to 5.5 over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught below Lock and Dam 17. Cast jigs and twisters or in-line spinners. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.46 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to fall to 2.9 feet over the weekend. River stage is 9.56 feet at Burlington and ia falling. River stage is 525.77 feet at Fort Madison. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Tailwater stages have fallen close to 2 feet in the past few days. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 80 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

A week of mostly dry weather has the lake level back close to normal. Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in deeper water for the rest of the summer. Bluegill – Good: Warm water temperatures have sped up the spawning times. Fish are moving in and out of the spawning beds every few days. Largemouth Bass – Good: Males are on the nests, females are out in deeper water to rest. Males that are done are hunting along the outer edges of the weed beds.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

Water level is holding steady. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are spawning; concentrate on the cut banks.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the upper 70’s to low 80’s in the afternoon. Water clarity is 8+ feet. Curlyleaf pondweed is still hanging on, but it won’t be much longer. Black Crappie – Slow: Most crappie have moved back out to 8-10 feet of water. A few smaller fish are hanging around in shallow along the edges of the weeds. Bluegill – Fair: The hot weather has slowed the bite. Best bite is early morning until about 10 am. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most of the bass are out at the edges of the weed beds in 6-8 feet of water. Run crankbaits along the edge.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is 79-80 degrees. The water clarity remains at about 4 feet, but is starting to get a green cast to it. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies have moved out to 10-12 feet of water over the brush piles. You might still find a few smaller fish in a little shallower. Bluegill – Fair: You can still find some bluegill on the beds, but spawning takes 4 to 5 days total with the warm water temperatures. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are heading back out to 6-8 feet of water with the hot weather. Look for them in shallow early in the morning.

Lost Grove Lake

Water clarity remains very good. Water temperature is in the upper 70’s. The curlyleaf pondweed is still going strong, but the hot weather should start to make it die back. Bluegill – Fair: You can still find some active spawning beds in the shallows, but many have headed out to deeper water to avoid the heat. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass have retreated to the edges of the weed beds in 7-8 feet of water or out deeper in the flooded timber.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

Even with the continued dry weather, the water level is holding steady. The mulberries are starting to ripen; watch for them where they over hang the river. Catfish really like to eat mulberries. Channel Catfish – Good: Work the high cut banks and brush piles for spawning catfish. Stink baits come into season with the increasing water temperatures.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Cedar River (Cedar Rapids to Moscow)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait around logjams. Shovelnose sturgeon – Fair: User crawlers on sandbar breaks.

Central Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are up shallow spawning. Most are 7-inches or under. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow with spinnerbaits or soft plastics.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are starting to move shallower, especially towards evening. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass are around shallow structure following the spawn.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

The vegetation is lined around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try frogs fished over the weeds or on the outside weedlines. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are on the weedlines while others are suspended in open water. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds. Channel Catfish – Fair: The bite is starting to pick up.

Lake Macbride

There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Try fishing in shallow pockets and around shallow rock; size is marginal. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing shallow rock and wood for post-spawn bass.

Otter Creek Lake

The lake will be drained and restored this fall/winter. Relaxed fishing regulations will begin on June 15. There will be no limit to poles and harvest sizes/numbers will be eliminated. Beginning July 6, the boat ramp, boat usage of any kind, and the west side of the lake will be closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Boaters are catching some suspended fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass – Fair: Cast small jigs and spinners in the shallows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing the brush lines and deeper brush piles Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets and brush lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

There is quite a bit of vegetation around some of the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits in 10 feet of water or cast plastics to shallow windblown shorelines.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Channel Catfish – Good: The bite has been good lately, particularly in Linn County.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait fished around the rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits and rubber worms fished along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the edge of the vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.56 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Water temperature is 75 degrees. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Crappie can also be caught shallow using jig and minnows. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Trolling crankbaits or nightcrawler rigs can also be productive this time of year. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try minnows and jigs over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Fair: Try jigging or trolling crawler and leeches from the marina around to the beach, the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: troll or cast jigs with live minnows in 5-15 feet of water. Best bite is early morning and just before dark.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on their beds. Cast small jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits, or tip a small jig head with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are catching channel catfish and flathead catfish below the dams (Saylorville, Center St., and Scott Ave) on cut bait, crawlers, and live bait. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try live minnows fished near submerged trees or troll twister tail jigs. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing is starting to pick up. Tip a jig with a small piece of nightcrawler and fish near trees or any woody structure.

Red Rock Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast crankbaits around rock or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is wrapping up a bit as water temperatures increase. Cast plastics near rock, rip-rap and wood in coves off the main lake and Whitebreast arm.

Rock Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Tip a jig with a piece of crawler and fish near wood. White Crappie – Good: Drift jigs or minnows offshore in 5-15 feet of water on the bottom half of the lake.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Bluegill – Good: Find the pea gravel spawning beds in the lake to catch 7.5-inch bluegill. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in the upper end of the lake. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Bluegills are spawning on the underwater reefs. Black Crappie – Fair: There is a large year class of 6-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Fish will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try prepared stink bait or cut bait. Walleye – Fair: Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.

Littlefield Lake

DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappies have moved to the cedar tree piles. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Channel Catfish – No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill – Good: Cast the north shoreline to find spawning bluegills. Fish will averaged 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappies have moved off their spawning beds. Try fishing the tree piles to find 10-inch fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Try fishing the underwater reefs or cast the shore line to find spawning fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good fish population this year. Black Bullhead – Good: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved close to shore. Move often, casting the shoreline to find spawning fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegills are spawning. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Find spawning bluegills on the reefs or one of the pea gravel spawning beds placed in the lake. Fish average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is 7 feet below full pool. Access is compromised. Channel Catfish – No Report: Catch channel catfish from shore with stink bait.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or weedlines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch channel Catfish of all sizes with nightcrawlers fished along rocky shoreline areas .

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at main ramp and bait shop ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished along the weedline. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or weed lines to catch largemouth bass of all sizes.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished along the weedline orcreek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished along the weedline or creek channel in the flooded timber to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.

Water temperature is in the 70’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.