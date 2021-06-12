Country Thunder Continues Tonight

The Country Thunder concerts resume tonight with several country music stars taking the stage. Clay Walker performs at 8pm and Kane Brown headlines the night at 10 pm.

Crowds are similar to years past. Officials have improved parking at the site as patrons have been able to navigate through the various parking sites. Once in, visitors are finding better sites to view the concerts.

Kane Brown is scheduled to sing several of his hits including Be Like That, What Ifs, Heaven, Good as You, Worship You, One Thing Right, Cool Again, and one of his latest hits Famous Friends.

Clay Walker is expected to perform Dreaming With My Eyes Wide Open, Live Until I Die, She Won’t Be Lonely Long, This Woman and This Man, and The Chain of Love. He may also perform some cover songs such as Bob Segers Night Moves and Lynyrd Skynyrds Sweet Home Alabama.

The concerts are taking place at the Heritage Park of North Iowa through Sunday and will feature Megan Patrick at 3pm, Troy Cartwright at 4:30pm, Lonestar at 6pm, Hardy at 8pm, and the headliner Lynyrd Skynyrd at 10pm.

Tickets are available at the ticket window at the concerts or by going to countrythunder.com.