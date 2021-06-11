High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/11/2021

Tuesday, June 8th

Forest City baseball vs. Humboldt 7:15 PM pregame 7:30 PM first pitch.

Wednesday, June 9th

Forest City Baseball at Bishop Garrigan 7:15 PM Pregame 7:30 PM First Pitch KIOW

West Hancock Softball at Belmond-Klemme 5:50 PM Pregame 6:00 PM First Pitch KHAM

Thursday, June 10th

Rockford Baseball at West Hancock 7:15 PM Pregame 7:30 PM First Pitch KHAM

Friday, June 11th

Lake Mills Baseball at Forest City 7:15 PM Pregame 7:30 PM First Pitch KIOW

Bishop Garrigan Softball at West Hancock 5:50 PM Pregame 6:00 PM First Pitch KHAM