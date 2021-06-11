Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/11/2021
BASEBALL
KHAM – West Hancock 25 Rockford 24
Forest City 14 Nashua-Plainfield 13
GHV 13 Clear Lake 3
Central Springs 18 North Butler 0
West Fork 13 Clarksville 2
Estherville Lincoln Central 10 Algona 6
Mason City 8 Decorah 6
SOFTBALL
Clear Lake 6 GHV 0
North Union 10 Spencer 5
Rockford 9 West Hancock 5
Belmond-Klemme 20 Humboldt 6
Broncos’ first win over Humboldt since 2009.
Central Springs 10 North Butler 0
Osage 8 Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 7
Turkey Valley 3 Saint Ansgar 2