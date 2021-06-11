Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/11/2021

BASEBALL

KHAM – West Hancock 25 Rockford 24

Forest City 14 Nashua-Plainfield 13

GHV 13 Clear Lake 3

Central Springs 18 North Butler 0

West Fork 13 Clarksville 2

Estherville Lincoln Central 10 Algona 6

Mason City 8 Decorah 6

SOFTBALL

Clear Lake 6 GHV 0

North Union 10 Spencer 5

Rockford 9 West Hancock 5

Belmond-Klemme 20 Humboldt 6

Broncos’ first win over Humboldt since 2009.

Central Springs 10 North Butler 0

Osage 8 Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 7

Turkey Valley 3 Saint Ansgar 2

 

