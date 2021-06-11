Forest City Offers Bus Service to Country Thunder Campers

The Forest City Chamber of Commerce along with Hy-Vee and Forest City Economic Development are sponsoring a project to get campers to and from downtown Forest City during the Country Thunder concerts. Chamber Executive Director Norma Hertzer firmly believes this will be beneficial for everyone.

The bus will wind its way through downtown and around all business locations in Forest City giving campers and those new to town the opportunity to shop for supplies and memorabilia before the concerts begin each night.

According to Hertzer, the schedule is simple.

Campers need to be able to show their three day pass in order to board the bus for free. Campers have already been issued a map in order to plan their trips into town and back to the campsite.