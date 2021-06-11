Country Thunder Returns to Forest City

Fans of country music and old time southern rock will be treated to event two years in the making. Country Thunder Iowa returns today to Forest City with up and coming acts and those that have been around since the 1970’s. There will be performances by the likes of Old dominion, Kane Brown, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Gerry Krochack is the Director of Marketing and Media Relations for Country Thunder Music Festivals. He reports that all the behind the scenes work is complete and the stage is set.

The hosts for Country thunder Iowa are the long running comic and music duo Williams and Ree. They are encouraging everyone to attend the concerts.

Planned for Friday night are Nolan Sotillo at 4:30pm. The Cadillac Three at 6pm, Big and Rich at 8pm, and Old Dominion at 10pm.

For ticket and concert information, go to countrythunder.com