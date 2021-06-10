Health & LivingNews
Mosquito Spraying Tonight in Forest City
Contractors will be spraying for mosquito control in Forest City starting around 8:00pm Thursday night (June 10, 2021), weather permitting. The city wants to get any mosquito population under as much control as possible prior to the Country Thunder concerts this weekend. As a result, spraying will be done tonight prior to the start of the shows tomorrow.
The trucks will go through neighborhoods tonight around sunset and also level controls near wooded waterways and ponds. It is advised that residents close their windows and doors if the spray bothers you.
The City of Forest City is contracted with Mosquito Control of Iowa to provide coverage for the 2020 season. If you have any questions, contact City Hall at 641-585-3574 or Mosquito Control of Iowa at 712-848-3295, or visit www.mosquitocontrolofiowa.net.