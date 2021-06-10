Mosquito Spraying Tonight in Forest City

Contractors will be spraying for mosquito control in Forest City starting around 8:00pm Thursday night (June 10, 2021), weather permitting. The city wants to get any mosquito population under as much control as possible prior to the Country Thunder concerts this weekend. As a result, spraying will be done tonight prior to the start of the shows tomorrow.

The trucks will go through neighborhoods tonight around sunset and also level controls near wooded waterways and ponds. It is advised that residents close their windows and doors if the spray bothers you.