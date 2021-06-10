High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/9/2021
BASEBALL
KIOW – Forest City 14 Bishop Garrigan 2
Kellen Moore 4 hits
Reese Moore pitched the Indians to a win allowing just two runs.
Eagle Grove 23 North Union 13
North Iowa 2 Lake Mills 1
Newman Catholic 11 Central Springs 2
Osage 12 Rockford 7
Saint Ansgar 10 Northwood-Kensett 0
West Fork 19 North Butler 3
Clear Lake 14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Algona 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
Mason City 14 Marshalltown 4
Mason City 8 Marshalltown 3
SOFTBALL
Belmond-Klemme 14 West Hancock 2
Bishop-Garrigan 13 Forest City 6
North Union 23 Eagle Grove 0
Lake Mills 14 North Iowa 11
Central Springs 13 Newman Catholic 2
Osage 10 Rockford 4
Saint Ansgar 4 Northwood-Kensett 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6 Algona 5
Clear Lake 14 Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 8
Marshalltown 6 Mason City 1
Mason City 11 Marshalltown 0