Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/9/2021

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal8 hours agoLast Updated: June 10, 2021
Pictures by Zach Raulie

BASEBALL

KIOW – Forest City 14 Bishop Garrigan 2

Kellen Moore 4 hits

Reese Moore pitched the Indians to a win allowing just two runs.

Eagle Grove 23 North Union 13

North Iowa 2 Lake Mills 1

Newman Catholic 11 Central Springs 2

Osage 12 Rockford 7

Saint Ansgar 10 Northwood-Kensett 0

West Fork 19 North Butler 3

Clear Lake 14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Algona 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6

Mason City 14 Marshalltown 4

Mason City 8 Marshalltown 3

SOFTBALL

Belmond-Klemme 14 West Hancock 2

Bishop-Garrigan 13 Forest City 6

North Union 23 Eagle Grove 0

Lake Mills 14 North Iowa 11

Central Springs 13 Newman Catholic 2

Osage 10 Rockford 4

Saint Ansgar 4 Northwood-Kensett 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6 Algona 5

Clear Lake 14 Clarion-Goldfield-DOWS 8

Marshalltown 6 Mason City 1

Mason City 11 Marshalltown 0

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal8 hours agoLast Updated: June 10, 2021
Show More
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

Back to top button