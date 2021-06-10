Ernst: “President Biden’s budget can be summed up like this: higher taxes, higher spending, and higher debt.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) today spoke on the Senate floor to highlight the burden President Biden’s budget proposal would create for taxpayers in Iowa and across the country. Ernst noted that Biden’s proposal would force Iowans to subsidize abortions, electric vehicles for wealthy coastal elites, and a bureaucratic buildup at the IRS—all while slashing funding for our Armed Forces and emboldening our adversaries, like Communist China.