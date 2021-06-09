Mary Lou Bachman, 94 of Forest City died Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12:00 P.M. – 1:00 P.M., Monday June 14, 2021 at the Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Burial of cremains will be held in the Amsterdam Cemetery in Goodell, Iowa.

Reception with food and beverage will be held at Donna’s Lounge, 427 1st Street, Meservey, Iowa 50457 following committal service at cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Mary Lou Bachman memorial fund in care of the family.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-585-2685