Winnebago Supervisors to Review Drainage and Roofing

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse. The board will consider the idea of forming a committee charged with directing the federal funds the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan. These recommendations will be then forwarded back to the board for review and approval.

Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss work being done to the county secondary roads. He will also propose setting weight limits on county bridges. the board may act on those settings or table for further discussion.

Drainage will be reviewed so that the board will be fully informed on projects and repairs. The board may act on a pay estimate of $69,216 to B & B Farm Drainage for widening of a drainage system that can drain 1 inch of rainfall per hour. The system is located near Scarville and is considered an improvement project. The board will also have to act on a request to cancel incorporating a private tile into the system. The owner wants to retain his drainage system which now outlets into the county drainage system.

At 10am, the board will hold a public hearing about entering into a loan to reroof the courthouse. The base bid to pay for the repair is $413,318. Dave Randall Construction stated that this would be a base bid and the amount will probably be a little higher. The county is essentially loaning itself the money out of the General Fund. The money will be put back into the General Fund out of revenues from Tax Increment Financing levies. The county will not be applying for a loan from a financial institution to pay for the work.

Those wishing to participate in the public hearing can either attend the meeting or call (641) 591-6903 and use participant code: 149935.