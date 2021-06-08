Buffalo Center to Host Car Show Today

The Car, Bike, and Truck Night summer series will begin tonight in Buffalo Center. The event is organized by local businesses and will feature cars, trucks, and motorcycles from around the area. The event will take place from 4 -10pm and will begin with a line up at the intersection of 1st street and 2nd Avenue.

Those wishing to participate can do so for free. Food will be provided and music will be done by Mojo Productions. Organizers say that there will also be giveaways from local businesses to car show participants.

The event is part of a three part series this summer in Buffalo Center with the other dates being July 13th and August 10th.