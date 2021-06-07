Winnebago County Fair Will Have a Carnival

The 2021 edition of the Winnebago County Fair will be held July 15th through the 18th in Thompson. One of the many new additions to the fair will be the return of a carnival.

It has been decades since a carnival dotted the landscape of the fairgrounds, but Winnebago County Fair Board President Tom Thompson is thrilled that they were able to lock one in.

Thompson says it’s a good idea to purchase tickets for the carnival in advance, which makes it a win-win situation for you and the fair.

For a full list of the 2021 fair activities, go to winnebagocofair.com.