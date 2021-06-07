Mansion Museum Reopens in Forest City

The Winnebago Historical Society has reopened the Mansion Museum in Forest City. The site has been closed for over a year because of the pandemic. The museum is located just north of the Forest City Post Office and across from City Hall. It houses a number of historical objects, documents, and a room dedicated to former Governor Terry Branstad.

The Historical Society’s Riley Lewis explained the new hours for the museum.

Admission is $7 each day that the museum is open to the public. Inside, museum-goers will find a place full of history and stories.

What is extraordinary is the volume of artifacts, documents, and pictures in the museum.

The museum continues to collect history surrounding northern Iowa including Winnebago County.