High School Softball – Forest City erupts to beat Belmond-Klemme

Those from Forest City and Belmond-Klemme were left in shock after the Indians (2-6) sent 17 batters to the plate scoring 13 of them in the first inning en route to a big win over the Broncos (5-4). Forest City scored two more runs in the second, holding the Broncos scoreless through the first two. Belmond-Klemme threatens a comeback in the third during their final chances but only scored once and left the bases loaded. Alyson Walker (video above) pitched a one-hitter in the circle.

Stats

Winning pitcher – Alyson Walker, FC 3IP, 1H, 1R, 4BB, 3SO

Losing Pitcher – Madison Dougherty, BK 1.1IP, 4ER, 15R, 9H, 2BB, 1SO

Emma Anderson, FC – 1HR, 3RBI, 2H

Karly Lambert, FC – 2H, 4RBI, 2R

Ava Negrete, BK – 1 H

Ashlynn Willms, BK 1RBI 1BB