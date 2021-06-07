Sports
High School Baseball/Softball – Saturday’s Local Scores
SOFTBALL
Clear Lake 16 GHV 3
GHV 5 Lake Mills 5
Riceville 11 Lake Mills 0
Riceville 2 Clear Lake 1
Belmond-Klemme 10 Twin Cedars 0
South Hardin 5 Belmond-Klemme 4
ELC 9 Mason City 2
Humboldt 11 Mason City 1
Newman 16 PCM 10
Neman 8 Greene County 6
BASEBALL
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11 Lake Mills 0
Lake Mills 15 Northwood-Kensett 4
Saint Ansgar 20 Northwood-Kensett 5
Saint Ansgar 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Dowling 12 Newman Catholic 3
Newman Catholic 9 Assumption 4