High School Baseball/Softball – Saturday’s Local Scores

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 hour agoLast Updated: June 7, 2021
photo by Zach Raulie

SOFTBALL

Clear Lake 16 GHV 3

GHV 5 Lake Mills 5

Riceville 11 Lake Mills 0

Riceville 2 Clear Lake 1

Belmond-Klemme 10 Twin Cedars 0

South Hardin 5 Belmond-Klemme 4

ELC 9 Mason City 2

Humboldt 11 Mason City 1

Newman 16 PCM 10

Neman 8 Greene County 6

BASEBALL

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11 Lake Mills 0

Lake Mills 15 Northwood-Kensett 4

Saint Ansgar 20 Northwood-Kensett 5

Saint Ansgar 7 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4

Dowling 12 Newman Catholic 3

Newman Catholic 9 Assumption 4

