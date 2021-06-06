Jim Riles, age 50 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A visitation for Jim will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills.

Following the visitation, everyone is invited to Jim and Stacy’s house, 904 Milton Avenue in Lake Mills for food and fellowship, and to celebrate his life.

Cremation will take place after the visitation, with inurnment at a later date.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221