Hancock County Board to Discuss Joint Drainage Issues

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to review a 28E Agreement with Central Iowa Community Services. This mental health region that the county has just joined provides treatment, education, crisis, and support services to all of its clients. It also provides online chat services for patients and connects them with the Your Life Iowa Crisis Line. The group also provides coordination services which has assistance in finding and applying for the programs and services to reach the goals of each patient they serve.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders will provide names of contractors that could be added to the list used for drainage work orders. She will also forward information correcting previous data on crop damages in Lateral 9 of Drainage District 3 and 4. Then at 10 am, the board will join the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors in a teleconference call regarding the Wright County Drainage District 194 and how waters from lands in the Joint Drainage District 32-98 in both Hancock and Wright Counties benefit in using the drainage systems.

The board will also hold an informational hearing with landowners in Drainage District 34. The board wants to review with the landowners the possible need for Drainage District 66 to have tile repairs and increasing the size. This may increase the flow speed in Drainage District 34 and then in turn into the Iowa River. The board is stressing that there will be no work done to Drainage District 34 and that it is capable of handling the increased flow speed.

Two more discussions will be held. One will be on rural recycling and the landfill. The board wants to review where the county stands with recycling and if the program is working properly.

The second discussion will be about secondary roads. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis wants to review the current state of the county secondary roads and any needed repairs that must be done. He may also review any pending projects or the need for them in the future.

Due to the remodeling taking place and offices being temporarily moved to the Supervisors Room, the meeting will take place in the Basement Meeting Room of the Law Enforcement Center in the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.