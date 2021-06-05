U. S. 65 Near Rockwell to Close on Monday

A project to replace the bridge over the East Branch Beaverdam Creek on U.S. 65, 0.7 miles south of Cerro Gordo Road B-60 near Rockwell, requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning on Monday, June 7, until November 16, 2021, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, motorists will be detoured around the work zone by traveling east for approximately 4 miles on Cerro Gordo County Road C-13 to Cerro Gordo County Road S-56, north on Cerro Gordo County Road S-56 for approximately 5 miles to Cerro Gordo County Road B-60, then approximately 4 miles on Cerro Gordo County Road B-60 to U.S. 65 (see map).

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.