North Iowa Outdoors: Hogsback Shooting Hours Changed

The Winnebago County Conservation Board voted at their May meeting to change the shooting hours at the Hogsback Target Shooting Range northwest of Lake Mills. Beginning July 1st, the hours will be from 9:00 AM until 7:00 PM or sunset, whichever is earlier. The change comes out of consideration for the neighbors that live nearby. Currently, the range is open from sunup until sundown.

There will also be a Meet and Greet at the range on Saturday, July 10th, from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. Winnebago County’s new Conservation Officer Jeff Harrison will be there to meet people, as will personnel from the Winnebago County Conservation Board. They will be available to discuss such issues as range safety guidelines, the new shooting hours, how Jeff can be contacted, information he needs to make a case, etc. Anyone is welcome to bring their questions, comments, or concerns that day and share them with those in charge of seeing that the range operates efficiently and safely.

The Hogsback Target Shooting Range is located at 48050 210th Avenue, 3 miles northwest of Lake Mills on County Road A16. It is open to the public year-round and is free to use, although there is a donation box available for people that wish to help with range’s maintenance costs. People can learn more about the range by visiting the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com (and clicking on the “Parks and Wildlife Areas” tab) or by contacting the WCCB at 641-565-3390.