Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fishing Rating Improves to Good in the Area

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows on a small jig fished in deeper water near structure. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills nesting along shore in areas 2-6 feet deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a variety of bass baits along weed edges.

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperature is around 70 degrees with about 2 feet of water clarity. Lake level is about 5 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair. Some black crappie are still being picked up along the shore of Ice House Point near woody structure and from the fish house. Bluegill – Slow. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up along shore. Use a twister thrown from shore or a leech or live minnow fished under a bobber along Ice House Point, the north shore and along shore near the outlet. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try traditional bass baits fished along shore in areas with rocks or vegetation or along docks using.

Browns Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching some walleye from the new fishing pier with a live minnow under a bobber. Try slow trolling a spinner baited with a minnow.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water levels are at the crest of the spillway. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a small jig and crawler or minnow under a bobber along shore or drifted near structure in 10-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills nesting up in near shore areas. Walleye – Fair: Use a live minnow or leech near rock and woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try weedless lures along vegetation edges and traditional bass lures anywhere with woody structure.

Moorehead Park Pond

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Water clarity is around 9 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are nesting in near shore areas. Fish are 7- to 8-inches.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are around 70 degrees. Water clarity is about 8 feet. If fishing from shore, evenings or low light conditions may be most productive due to the water clarity. Offshore bite for walleye and white bass has picked up. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dipped catfish baits fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Good: Walleye fishing has been productive in the main lake. Try trolling crankbaits and spinners with crawlers along the dredge cuts. White Bass – Fair: Troll along the dredge cuts with crankbaits and spinners with crawlers. Anglers are also picking up fish from shore with crawlers fished under a bobber.

Swan Lake (Carroll County)

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water clarity is around 2 feet. Bluegill: Fair: Fish are 7- to 8-inches. Use a small jig fished under a bobber near shore. Black Crappie: Fair: Fish are 6- to 10-inches. Most have moved off shore. Largemouth Bass: Fair.

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s in most district lakes. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try a small minnow or tube jig fished from the causeway. Best bite is early morning. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a tube jig. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler fished under a bobber near shore.

Briggs Woods Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills are on the beds near shore. Try a small piece of crawler or jig in 2-3 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

Water temperature is in the lower 70’s. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small minnow fished in the open pockets in the rushes. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of crawler below a bobber in open areas of vegetation. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a minnow or crawler fished near vegetation on the north shore. Also try slip bobber fishing a leech on the rock reefs. Shore anglers are having success fishing minnows from docks. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass – Fair: Anglers are still catching fish around the Island; use small hair jigs. Best bite is at first light.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Excellent: Try a small minnow or tube jig fished on the outside edge of the vegetation or along the old road bed. Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber fished near the vegetation edge. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Smith

Anglers are catching crappies and bluegills along the shoreline rocks. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Lower Pine Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits. Try fishing near the woody habitat. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore.

Silver Lake (Worth)

The vegetation is getting thick in some areas; fish the open pockets. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use dark colored plastics fished around vegetation and near the jetty. Bluegill – Fair: Try a piece of crawler under a bobber fished near vegetation.

Upper Pine Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs or a minnow fished near the downed trees. Morning bite is best. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber near shore. If you don’t get a bite right away, try slowly reeling in your bobber.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

The water temperature is 69 degrees. The curlyleaf pondweed has started to die back allowing for easier fishing and promoting native aquatic vegetation to grow. Leeches with a slip bobber are a simple way to get some success out fishing with kids. Try this setup in about 8 feet or less of water. The current water temperature is 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing close to docks and hoists. Trolling weed lines has been successful for many anglers. Crappie are hard to target specifically, but can be caught mixed with other panfish. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to make beds in the shallows. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers have had consistent success with yellow perch and a few other species this spring. Yellow Perch – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Panfishing has been good for anglers trolling weed lines, as well as fishing docks and hoists near shore. Black Crappie – Fair: A nice crappie bite can be found with a little movement around the lake. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Silver Lake is starting to green up due to an algae bloom. Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

The walleye bite has been hit-or-miss most nights. The day bite has been very poor. Perch and panfish are making their way in shallower, making shoreline and dock fishing advantageous. Bluegill are starting to sit on beds. The water temperature is 66 degrees. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Bite is hit-or-miss at dusk.

West Okoboji Lake

The muskellunge and walleye seasons are open. The water temperature is 63 degrees. Try fishing for panfish in 8 feet or less and around docks and hoists. Anglers slowly trolling weed lines have been successful catching a variety of species. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are starting to be found in shallower water and around docks and hoists. Leeches or worms and a simple bobber setup work well. Black Crappie – Fair: Hard to target specifically, but can be caught while picking through other panfish.

June 4th-6th is Free Fishing Weekend, so no license required for Iowa residents. It’s ag great time to get out and get those kids fishing! The day bite for walleye in the area is very slow. The extended forecast calls for very warm temperatures with highs in the 80’s and 90’s. This should raise lake temperatures significantly, which could slow down catch rates. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Decorah District Streams

Take time to enjoy one of Iowa’s many trout streams this weekend. It’s Free Fishing Weekend – no license or trout fee is needed for Iowa residents. All other restrictions remain in place. Hatchery grounds are open to visitors. Wild Parsnip is beginning to bloom; use care around this plant, it can cause skin to blister. Rainbow Trout – Good: All streams continue to receive their weekly trout stocking. Rainbows are easily caught using a hook tipped with a worm, cheese, or bread fished under a bobber. They will also come to a variety of flies. Brown Trout – Good: Streams are full of brown trout and a wide variety of insects are hatching. Make sure your tackle or fly box is filled with a variety to match. Brook Trout – Good: Eleven streams have naturally reproducing populations with public access; learn more on our Trout Fishing webpage.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures is in the mid.-60’s. Bass and Bluegill are spawning. Bluegill – Good: Find fish near shore. Bluegills build nests or shallow depressions in shallow water. Try a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near stumps or deeper water. Worms and chicken livers work well. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are spawning in shallow water; aggressive fish guard nests. Use a topwater lure along vegetated edges.

Lake Meyer

Water clarity is excellent. Water temperatures IS in the mid-60’s. Bluegills and bass are on spawning beds. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfish are near large rocky crevasses. Use a worm or chunk of chicken liver. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a topwater lure or crankbait to catch an aggressive fish.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is good. Water temperatures are in the mid 60’s. Bass and bluegills are spawning. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near stumps and logs. Use a worm fished near bottom under a bobber. Don’t expect a quick tug, but hang on to your pole in case a big one takes the bait. Bluegill – Good: Look for bluegill in shallow water. Use a small hook and worm under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Aggressive fish are shallow. Use a slow sinking crankbait or jerk bait.

Get ready to take the fun outdoors this weekend for Iowa’s free fishing weekend. Summer-like temperatures and chance of afternoon showers. Area rivers and streams remain low. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Lansing water level remains stable near 8.7 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. The Lansing Village Creek and Heytman’s Landing boat ramps are very shallow. Boaters are urged to use caution or use alternative ramps. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber fished in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Try a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Good: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4 to 12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Lynxville water level is 617 feet and is expected to fall this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 70 degrees at Lynxville dam. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 8.7 feet at Guttenberg and is expected to fall this week. Boaters are urged to use caution when backing trailers in due to shallow water conditions. Water temperature is 63 degrees at the Guttenberg dam. Black Crappie – Slow: Try fishing in areas with moderate to slow current amongst the trees in backwaters. Look for them to move into warmer shallows as the temperature rises. Bluegill – Good: Use a small piece of worm under a slip bobber in areas with little to no current. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or a nightcrawler fished off the bottom in areas of moderate current in side channels. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Some nice flatheads have been reported this week. Use a sunfish or crawlers fished on the bottom in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum fishing is picking up in the main channel areas; use a crawler fished off the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth action is picking up with the warmer water temperatures. Use a flashy spinnerbait fished in the upper portion of backwater lakes. Northern Pike – Good: Try fishing in backwaters near springs or incoming streams as the water temperature rises. Sauger – Slow: Fishing below the Lock & Dams has slowed. Look for current breaks along side channel areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try spinners or crankbaits fished in main channel rock piles along the tips of islands. Walleye – Fair: Find walleye on the wing dams or look for current breaks along structure in side channel areas. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for perch hanging above vegetation from 4-12 feet of water with a jig and a minnow or piece of worm.

Upper Mississippi River levels are dropping this week. Boaters are urged to use caution due to low water to avoid backing off end of ramps and avoid shallow water for navigating. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is expected to recede this week. Water levels are 8.2 feet at the Lock and Dam and 10.5 feet at the railroad bridge. The water temperature is around 70 degrees. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Fair: The cool weather set back crappie movement spawning; they should be nearly done with spawning. Bluegill – Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are super aggressive and can be caught on spinners or worms in backwater areas. Bowfin are excellent fighting fish. Channel Catfish – Excellent: The catfishing has started on the Mississippi River with most anglers using worms or cut bait. Some cats are being caught by floating a bobber and worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are on the bite. Use an egg sinker and worm rig in moderate current areas; areas around boat launches can be productive. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing in the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast gaudy spinnerbaits along vegetation lines in the backwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Try fishing along rock lines or day markers. Walleye – Good: The walleye bite picked up this past week for larger slot fish after a slow start this year. White Crappie – Fair.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in main channel. The water clarity is good. All boat ramps are open and in good condition to launch. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie moved out of the shallows after the week’s cool temperatures. Crappies are moving into the shallows a bit; some anglers report decent catches while others are still struggling to find them. Bluegill – Good: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Try fishing in shallow sun-soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are readily being taken in backwater areas on small spinners or worms. They are a hard fighting fish and can be fun to catch. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try worms or cut baits in near shore moderate current areas. Floating a bobber along rock lines is starting to work on nicer pre-spawning channel cats. Common Carp – Excellent: Carp are starting to roll in the backwater areas such as Green Island; it’s an excellent time for bow fishing. Please do not leave your shot carp or buffalo on the bank as that is considered littering. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Anglers are starting to catch flathead on live bait such as green sunfish or bullheads. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch as many drum as you want in near shore tailwater areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. Try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Northern Pike – Good: Use gaudy white spinners in Crooked Slough, South Sabula Lake, Spring Lake and near Mickelson Landing. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Fishing along rock lines with moderate current is usually the best method to catch smallmouth bass. Walleye – Good: Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed wing dams. The walleye bite has picked up after a slow start this year. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch are being reported by anglers who are catching bluegills. White Crappie – Slow.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is receding and is 8.3 feet, 11.6 feet at Camanche and 6.4 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 70 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – No Report: Expect crappies to move back in the shallows very soon, especially when night temperatures warm up a bit. Bluegill – Fair: The yo-yo water temperatures affected bluegills and reports are all over the place. Fish in shallow sun soaked backwater areas in 1-4 feet of water. Bowfin – Excellent: Bowfin are on the bite in backwater areas and can readily be caught on small spinners or worms. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use worms and cut bait along the banks and boat ramp access areas. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: The bass bite is on in the backwaters. Fish are aggressive and hitting on most spinnerbaits. try fishing the shallow sun and wind-soaked backwater areas. Some are being taken in the tailwater area on spinners. Northern Pike – Good: Pike are being caught in backwater areas such as the Rock Creek complex near Camanche. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season is closed for the year. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Throw small crankbaits up along rocky shorelines with some stronger currents. Walleye – Good: A slow spring for walleyes, but the population structure of walleyes looks sound. Try throwing crankbaits around newly exposed rock wing dams. The bite on walleyes in Pool 14 picked up a bit the last week or so, mostly larger slot fish. White Crappie – Slow: Still picking up a few, but expect them to move into the shallows to spawn this week as temperatures warm. Yellow Perch – Fair: Yellow perch are being taken incidentally when fishing for bluegills.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 8 feet at Rock Island and is receding The water temperature is near 71 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut shad bait works best for early season catfish. Also try floating a bobber and worms around rock piles for pre-spawning catfish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Flatheads bite best on live bait such as a live green sunfish or small bullhead. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Catch lots of freshwater drum in near shore areas using an egg sinker and worm rig. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Expect smallies to move in along the rock shoreline and the bite to pick up as the water temperature warms.

Water temperature is in the 70’s in the main channel. The water is receding. Water clarity is good. If you have angling questions please call the Bellevue Fisheries Station at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 8.53 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is rising. Tailwater stage is forecast to reach 8.8 feet over the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles. Channel Catfish – Good: Some channel catfish are being caught along the main channel above Sunset Marina. Use nightcrawlers or leeches. Also try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches along rip-rap shorelines. Walleye – Fair: A few walleyes were caught in Sylvan Slough trolling crankbaits. Also look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Bass – Good: White bass are being caught along the Davenport River front. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappies were caught in Sunset Marina. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 7.15 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is forecast to stay fairly steady through the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; try pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rocky shorelines; use nightcrawlers or leeches under a bobber. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. Trolling crankbaits by GPC can produce fish at times as well. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 8.50 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is forecast to stay fairly steady through the weekend. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shorelines. Try floating bobbers with crawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel or side channels. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 5.18 feet at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington and is forecast to reach 5.4 feet over the weekend. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool this week. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegill in the backwaters around brush piles; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish along rip-rap shoreline. Try floating bobbers with nightcrawlers or leeches. Also look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling three-way rigs with crawlers or trolling crankbaits. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and plastics or minnows under a bobber.

Tailwater stages have been risen some the past few days. Main channel water clarity is fair. Main channel water temperature is around 68 degrees. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

A week of mostly dry weather has the lake level back close to normal. Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies are out in deeper water for the rest of the summer. Bluegill – Good: Warm water temperatures have sped up the spawning times. Fish are moving in and out of the spawning beds every few days. Largemouth Bass – Good: Males are on the nests, females are out in deeper water to rest. Males that are done are hunting along the outer edges of the weed beds.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the low 70’s. Water clarity is 8+ feet. Curlyleaf pondweed beds are thick this year. Black Crappie – Slow: Most crappie have moved back out to 8-10 feet of water. A few smaller fish are hanging around in shallow along the edges of the weeds. Bluegill – Good: Where you can find them, work the open pockets in the weed beds and along the more open shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Good: Males are building nests; look for them along the edges of the curlyleaf pondweed beds.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is 71 degrees. The water clarity still about 4 feet. Expect the water temperature to increase over the next few days. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies have moved out to 10-12 feet of water over the brush piles. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are moving in and out during the spawn right now. An empty spawning bed may be full tomorrow. Largemouth Bass – Good: As some of the earlier spawning bass finish, look for males out in 4-6 feet of water. The spent females have gone out to deeper waters to rest.

Lost Grove Lake

Water clarity is good at 8 feet, 2 inches. The curly-eaf pondweed beds are coming in dense this year. Black Crappie – Fair: Just a very few remain in shallow. Anglers are catching crappie out in the thicker brush in 6-7 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are on the beds with females in to lay eggs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are in the openings in the weed beds and out along the edges of the weed beds. Very similar to last week. Expect that to change with the forecast for hot weather.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The water level in the Skunk River is holding its own this week. Channel Catfish – Fair: Quite a few anglers were out last weekend with mixed results. Live baits work best.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill are up shallow spawning. Most are 7-inches or under.



Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappie are around 8-inches. Look for suspended fish throughout the basin in 6-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bas are around shallow structure following the spawn.

Gateway Park South

Bluegill – Good. Largemouth Bass – Good. Black Crappie – Good. Walleye – Good.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

The vegetation is lined around the shoreline. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try frogs fished over the weeds or on the outside weed lines. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappies are on the weed lines while others are suspended in open water. Bluegill – Good: Find bluegill along the shoreline and in pockets of the weeds.

Lake Macbride

There is a 10 hp maximum in effect at this time; these may be run at 5 mph or less. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over brush in 10-15 feet of water. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling or jigging in 10-20 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing shallow rock and wood for spawning and post-spawn bass.

Otter Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs or worms in shallow pockets and around brush. Yellow Bass – Fair: Cast small jigs and spinners in the shallows.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are still shallow while others are on brush lines. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the shallow pockets and brush lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Union Grove Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around rock jetties or troll crankbaits in 10-12 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Use jigs or worms in shallow pockets. Many fish are 7- to 9-inches. Walleye – Fair: Troll crankbaits in 10 feet of water or cast plastics to shallow windblown shorelines.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try fishing along rocky shorelines and fishing jetties. Bluegill – Slow: Use small jigs tipped with live bait.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs around the jetties and the submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the dam and around the fishing jetties.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Use small jigs with live bait. Keep moving until you find active fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and crankbaits fished along the fishing jetties and other rocky shorelines.

Lake Wapello

Target largemouth bass with spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished around the submerged structure. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around the shorelines and the submerged structure. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jig and minnows around the submerged structure.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.62 feet msl; recreation pool is 904 feet msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target windblown shorelines with shad sides or nightcrawlers. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows over brush piles or rock piles in 5-10 feet of water. Crappie should move shallow as the water warms. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleye with jigs and minnows while crappie fishing. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Try minnows and jigs over rock piles or trolling crankbaits.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Target areas along the shorelines and the dam. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs under a bobber.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Good: Try jigging or trolling crawler and leeches from the marina around to the beach, the East Boat Ramp bay and the West Boat Ramp bay. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie are still being observed on the beds, but the spawn is wrapping up as water temperatures increase. Try live minnows under a float fished near rock wood and aquatic vegetation in 3-10 feet of water.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on their beds. Cast small jigs with small twister tails or swimbaits, or tip a small jig head with a piece of crawler under a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast slowly retrieved spinnerbaits, crankbaits and soft plastics.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are catching channel catfish and flathead catfish below the dams (Saylorville, Center St., and Scott Ave) on cut bait, crawlers, and live bait. Walleye – Fair: Catch walleyes below the dams from Saylorville to below Red Rock casting jigs tipped with twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch white bass and hybrid striped bass below the dams casting shad and shiner imitating plastics or jigs tipped with shiners.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try live minnows fished near submerged trees or troll twister tail jigs.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: The crappie spawn is wrapping up a bit as water temperatures increase. Cast plastics near rock, rip-rap and wood in coves off the main lake and Whitebreast arm.

Rock Creek Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Tip a jig with a piece of crawler and fish near wood. White Crappie – Fair: Cast jigs or live minnows under a bobber near wood and rock habitat near shore.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield Lake will offer good bass fishing this summer. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or shad sides fished in the upper end of the lake. Anglers have the opportunity to catch a trophy-sized channel cat. Largemouth Bass – Good: Greenfield has a good bass population with a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch fish.

Lake Anita

Bluegills are spawning on the underwater reefs. Black Crappie – Slow: There is a large year class of 7-inch crappies. Sorting is needed for the larger fish. Bluegill – Good: Catch bluegills on top of the reefs. Fish will average 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth bass are in the tree piles and along vegetation edges.

Lake Manawa

Manawa is a good destination for catfish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try prepared stink bait or cut bait. Walleye – Fair: Cast a leech or crawler under a slip bobber around Tin Can dyke. The dredge cuts will also hold walleyes. Freshwater Drum – Good: Freshwater drum are not targeted often. They are very good to eat, easy to catch and put up a good fight. Cast a nightcrawler on the bottom with a small split shot or slip weight.

Littlefield Lake

DNR fishery staff did an electrofishing survey on Littlefield this spring. Numerous largemouth bass, bluegill and black crappie were sampled. Restocking of these species will not be needed. Channel catfish will be restocked this fall. Black Crappie – Slow: Black crappies have moved to the cedar tree piles. Fish are 10- to 12-inches. Channel Catfish – No Report: Winterkill removed most of the channel catfish in Littlefield. Bluegill – Fair: The bluegills in the DNR survey looked good and averaged 8.5-inches. Bluegills are spawning. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good fish population. Bluegills will average 8-inches and black crappies 10- to 12-inches. Largemouth bass and channel catfish are also doing well. Black Crappie – Fair: Black crappies have moved off their spawning beds. Try fishing the tree piles to find 10-inch fish. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved up to spawn. Try fishing the underwater reefs or cast the shore line to find spawning fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass in the tree piles.

Orient Lake

Orient Lake has a good fish population this year. Black Bullhead – Good: Cast nightcrawlers on the bottom to catch 2+-pound bullheads. If water is flowing through the tubes on the rock dyke, target that area. Bluegill – Good: Bluegills have moved close to shore. Move often, casting the shoreline to find spawning fish. Black Crappie – Fair: Most crappies are being caught in the tree piles.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegills are spawning. Black Crappie – Slow. Bluegill – Good: Find spawning bluegills on the reefs or one of the pea gravel spawning beds placed in the lake. Fish average 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast the shore line and the tree piles to catch 14- to 16-inch largemouth bass.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch 8- to 10-inch crappie with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas, along weed lines or the fishing jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished under a bobber along the fishing jetties or weed lines. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with a jig fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas.

Lake Icaria

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8-inches with jigs fished along the fish mounds mounds or near cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch crappie up to 11-inches.

Little River Watershed Lake

Courtesy docks are in at main ramp and bait shop ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs fished along the fishing jetties or shallow bays. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or weed lines to catch largemouth bass of all sizes.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are installed at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished along rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished in shallow bays or near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 18-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or leech fished on the roadbed or main lake points to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas or in shallow coves to catch bluegill up to 8-inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 21-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky areas.

Water temperature is in the 60’s to low 70’s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.