Youth Day is Saturday at Walking Eagle Marsh

The annual Winnebago-Hancock Pheasants Forever Outdoor Youth Day is Saturday at the Walking Marsh, a mile and a half east of the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City on 340th Street. Event Co-Chairperson Tim Osmundson says there will be a number of activities for the children to participate in.

Registration is Saturday from 8:15am to 8:45am and the event will run from 9am to Noon. the event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. Lunch is provided. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. No drop offs. New attendees will receive a free Pheasants Forever Ringneck Youth Membership. 12-15 year-olds who register and attend will be entered into a drawing for a youth 20 gauge shotgun.

For more information, contact either Todd Farland (641) 590-4929 or Tim Osmundson at (641) 590-1461.