Young Grease Monkeys Needed at the Forest City YMCA

Area youth between 2nd and 4th grade have a chance to tear apart engines and rebuild them in a program being offered at the Forest City YMCA. Grease Monkeys Jr. is an exciting program for kids who want to learn about engines and how they work. Forest City YMCA Activities Director Tony Reynolds explains the program.

The program gives the youth the opportunity to also work on the engines and familiarize them with the important components.

But the beneficial programming in learning about engines doesn’t stop there. Girls will have class sessions all to themselves too.

Anyone who is interested in getting their children some early exposure to engines including repair, safety, and care, call call the Forest City YMCA for further details.