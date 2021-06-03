Crime & PoliceNews
Olsen Sentenced on Vehicular Injury Charges
Michael Olsen of Lake Mills, was sentenced to three (3) counts of “Serious Injury by Vehicle,” class D felonies, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on January 1, 2019. For each count, Olsen was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fines were suspended.