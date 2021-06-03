Sports

High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/3/2021

Zarren Egesdal
photo by Zach Raulie

BASEBALL

game 1

away-team-logo Roland-Story 10 vs. away-team-logo Forest City 0 – KIOW

game 2

away-team-logo Roland-Story 13 vs. away-team-logo Forest City 3 – KIOW

away-team-logo Mason City 4  vs.  Valley 1

away-team-logo Valley 10 vs.  away-team-logo Mason City 0

away-team-logo Algona 7 vs. away-team-logo  St. Edmond 1
away-team-logo Webster City 6 vs. away-team-logo Clear Lake 3
away-team-logo Garner Hayfield Ventura 10 vs. away-team-logo Bishop Garrigan 5
away-team-logo Lake Mills 14 vs. away-team-logo Eagle Grove 0
away-team-logo North Iowa 3 vs. away-team-logo West Hancock 1
away-team-logo Central Springs 6  vs. away-team-logo West Fork 3
Softball
away-team-logo Garner Hayfield Ventura 9 vs. away-team-logo Bishop Garrigan 4
away-team-logo Lake Mills 15 vs. away-team-logo Eagle Grove 12
away-team-logo North Union 12  vs.away-team-logo Belmond-Klemme 2
away-team-logo Newman Catholic 16  vs. away-team-logo Rockford 0
away-team-logo Central Springs 11  vs. away-team-logo West Fork 3
away-team-logo Webster City 12 vs. away-team-logo Clear Lake 5

 

