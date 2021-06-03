Sports
High School Baseball and Softball – Local Scores From 6/3/2021
BASEBALL
game 1
Roland-Story 10 vs. Forest City 0 – KIOW
game 2
Roland-Story 13 vs. Forest City 3 – KIOW
Mason City 4 vs. Valley 1
Valley 10 vs. Mason City 0
Algona 7 vs. St. Edmond 1
Webster City 6 vs. Clear Lake 3
Garner Hayfield Ventura 10 vs. Bishop Garrigan 5
Lake Mills 14 vs. Eagle Grove 0
North Iowa 3 vs. West Hancock 1
Central Springs 6 vs. West Fork 3
Softball
Garner Hayfield Ventura 9 vs. Bishop Garrigan 4
Lake Mills 15 vs. Eagle Grove 12
North Union 12 vs. Belmond-Klemme 2
Newman Catholic 16 vs. Rockford 0
Central Springs 11 vs. West Fork 3
Webster City 12 vs. Clear Lake 5