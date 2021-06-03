Garner Council Addresses Sesame Drainage Project

The Garner City Council held a meeting last week on an issue affecting the high school and residential properties near the campus. The issue concerns rain water and other drainage which has become a problem in that area. City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the problem.

The meeting highlighted possible solutions to the sometimes high water and its resulting threat to the foundations of homes in the area. Kofoed state that the meeting resulted with a drainage possibility.

Kofoed acknowledged that it may not fix everything, but he has received feedback from property and homeowners on other possible solutions. The council will continue to examine the issue and work with residents and drainage experts.