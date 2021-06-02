Worth County Fair Not Facing As Much Anxiety

The pandemic took its toll on many, particularly when it came to social distancing and preventative measures. As the area returns to some semblance of normalcy, there may still be some apprehension about attending outdoor events such as the Worth County Fair. according to ISU/Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson, it isn’t apparent.

The fair board is looking at several key compliances to maintain safety among fair goers and participants. Johnson also sees that there is a consciousness among everyone to maintain safety.

The fair is set to begin later this month in Northwood.