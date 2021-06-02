Obits
Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes
Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes, age 92, of Forest City, IA, died at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by family members.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:30 A.M. till the time of the service on Saturday.
Private inurnment committal service will be held at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.