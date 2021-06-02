Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes, age 92, of Forest City, IA, died at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by family members.

Celebration of Life Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday June 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9:30 A.M. till the time of the service on Saturday.

Private inurnment committal service will be held at Beaver Creek Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.